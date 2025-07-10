Pacers and Lucas Oil Announce Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Indiana Pacers are teaming up with a hometown powerhouse. The NBA Championship finalists and Indianapolis-based Lucas Oil have announced a new multi-year jersey patch partnership, further strengthening the bond between two Indiana icons.

As part of the agreement, the Lucas Oil logo will now be featured on the left shoulder of the Pacers’ uniforms, beginning with the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. The deal marks a major step forward for both organizations, built around the shared theme of being “Driven to Excellence.”

“Lucas Oil is a true Indiana success story and a brand that has long stood for performance, innovation, and community,” said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports and Entertainment. “We are thrilled to take our partnership to the next level and bring their name to the front of our jerseys.”

Lucas Oil CEO Morgan Lucas echoed that excitement. “This isn’t just the renewal of a contract — it’s a commitment to building on the momentum of an unforgettable Pacers season and creating new opportunities together,” he said. “Through this collaboration, Lucas Oil will connect with one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in professional sports.”

As part of the expanded partnership:

A portion of every Pacers jersey sold will be donated to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital , supporting pediatric care and families throughout Indiana.

Lucas Oil will serve as the Official Oil Partner of the Indiana Pacers.

Branding will extend to practice jerseys , in-arena signage , international marketing , group player rights , and community initiatives .

The company will continue its title sponsorship of Lucas Oil Family Nights , offering fans game-day deals on hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

Lucas Oil will also maintain its partnership with the Indiana Fever, reinforcing its commitment to Indiana basketball at every level.

With this deal, Lucas Oil and the Indiana Pacers are cementing a partnership rooted in performance, community, and Hoosier pride — ready to shine on a global stage