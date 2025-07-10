Crash in DeKalb County Leads to Investigation

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash occurred in DeKalb County when a driver in a Ford F150 noticed a Honda Civic trying to pass in the driving lane where a semi was at the time just a few car lengths ahead. The Honda then went back into the same lane of travel as the F150, catching the truck’s front passenger bumper with their rear driver’s side bumper. This caused the civic driver to lose control and strike the guard rail and then the concrete wall on the bridge. The driver of the Honda complained of neck pain and was taken by EMS to the hospital.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Parkview EMS, Jeff’s Towing, the Auburn Fire Department, the Auburn Police Department, and the DeKalb County Communications Department.

This crash remains under investigation.