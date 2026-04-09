Parents Urged to Stay Vigilant After Teen Targeted by Predator

BAY CITY, MI (WOWO) A 42-year-old Michigan man has been charged with multiple federal offenses after a 15-year-old girl from Northwest Ohio was found in a hotel with him in Fenton, Michigan, according to WTVG.

Court records show Chason Pointer traveled from Michigan to meet the teen, and he now faces charges including transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, coercion, and enticement. Pointer appeared Monday in federal court in Bay City, Michigan, and is scheduled to return Friday for a detention hearing.

The teen’s mother told the WTVG I-TEAM she had long monitored her daughter’s devices, school-issued Chromebook, and online activity, but the predator was using a burner phone she did not know existed. “As a parent who’s very active and involved and who has a good child, how did I miss it?” she said, reflecting on the frightening situation.

She emphasized the importance of constant vigilance, noting that even with careful monitoring, predators can find ways to communicate with children. “I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done and I’ll take whatever steps that I can take to let my daughter know that she is a victim here and that she fell into a trap that should never have been set by an adult that’s three times her age,” the mother told WTVG.

Authorities say the case serves as a reminder for parents to be alert to unusual communications and devices. While Pointer is now in federal custody, investigators continue to monitor the situation to ensure the teen’s safety.