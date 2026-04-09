Inmate Tampering Suspected in Indiana State Prison Fire

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. (WOWO) A male inmate at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in his cell, according to WNDU.

The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) confirmed that preliminary evidence indicates the fire may have been caused by the inmate tampering with an electrical outlet. Officials reported that metal objects had been inserted into the outlet, which likely sparked the flames.

This incident follows another fire last month that left a separate inmate hospitalized with severe burns. The prison, which is decades old, does not have a sprinkler system, heightening concerns about safety for both staff and inmates.

“We are deeply troubled by the fires at the Indiana State Prison and the risk they pose to both our staff and the inmates,” IDOC Chief Communications Officer said in a statement to WNDU. “Regardless of how a fire starts, we are committed to keeping those in our custody safe. Our focus is identifying the root cause of these incidents so we can implement long-term solutions that improve safety for everyone inside the Indiana State Prison.”

Although there were prior plans to close the Michigan City facility, IDOC has stated it will remain open through 2027. Investigators continue to examine the cause of the fire and assess measures to prevent similar incidents.