April 22, 2025
Local News

Parkview Family YMCA 24/7

by Network Indiana0
(Photo Supplied/YMCA)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Starting in June, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne members aged 18 and older can access the Parkview Family YMCA 24/7.

Located at 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd., the facility will offer 24-hour access to the wellness center and track for an additional $4.99 per month.

Members who add this access can also use any of the five 24-hour YMCA locations, including Jorgensen Family YMCA, Whitley County Family YMCA, Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA, and Caylor-Nickel Foundation Family YMCA in Bluffton.

The YMCA is also considering other sites for potential 24-hour access.

Related posts

Select Indiana post offices open on Sundays this December

Brooklyne Beatty

Group Rallies for Iran Nuke Deal in Fort Wayne

Darrin Wright

Lutheran Health Network announces $500-million investment plans

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.