Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With SUV In Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Columbia City man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Whitley County Tuesday morning.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened on State Road 205 near Blue Lake Road. Investigators say a 67-year-old woman from Churubusco was driving south on S.R. 205 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Blue Lake Road.

While turning, authorities say the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a northbound motorcycle, driven by 53-year-old Brian O’Connor of Columbia City.

Emergency responders arrived on scene, but O’Connor died from his injuries. The SUV driver was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that have not been disclosed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.