September 5, 2023
Local News

Man killed in Tuesday morning crash northwest of Warsaw

by Ian Randall0
Image supplied/Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal Tuesday morning crash.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the department says the crash occurred at the intersection of CR 350 West and CR 200 North around 8:40 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that Clifford G. Grubb, 64, of Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 200 North when he failed to yield to a truck going southbound on CR 350 West.

Grubb was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

Related posts

Steubenville Rape Case Grand Jury Issues Indictment against a Steubenville Schools Employee

Kayla Blakeslee

Meijer is Hiring for Their New Supercenter in Warsaw…

Kayla Blakeslee

Jury Could Get Indy Officer’s Homicide Case Monday

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.