Man killed in Tuesday morning crash northwest of Warsaw

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal Tuesday morning crash.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the department says the crash occurred at the intersection of CR 350 West and CR 200 North around 8:40 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that Clifford G. Grubb, 64, of Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 200 North when he failed to yield to a truck going southbound on CR 350 West.

Grubb was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.