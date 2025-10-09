Pedestrian Killed In Early Morning Crash In Allen County Ohio

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WOWO) — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Thursday morning in Allen County.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 4:32 a.m. on Napoleon Road near State Route 81, in Jackson Township. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 81-year-old Merl Hall of Lafayette, Ohio, was traveling northbound on Napoleon Road when it struck a pedestrian in the same lane.

The pedestrian has been identified as 40-year-old Cody Gear of Elida, Ohio. Gear was transported by Lafayette Township EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hall was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and was assisted at the scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette Township Fire Department and EMS, and T&H Towing.

Authorities are reminding pedestrians to exercise caution and visibility when walking along rural roadways, especially before sunrise or after dark. They urge anyone traveling on foot to wear reflective material and remain alert to vehicle traffic.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.