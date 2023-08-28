Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fort Wayne hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In the early hours of Monday, a hit-and-run incident unfolded on Lake Avenue.

At approximately 2:00 AM, Fort Wayne Police Department officers rushed to the 6200 block of Lake Ave after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a dark-colored vehicle.

Three adults were walking eastbound when the vehicle collided with a male pedestrian. Shockingly, the driver sped away from the scene, leaving the injured victim behind. Emergency services arrived swiftly and transported the man to a local hospital. Initially stable, his condition later worsened to life-threatening.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, led by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Crash Team in collaboration with the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or via the “P3 Tips” app.