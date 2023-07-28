Pence Still Not Qualified To Meet First GOP Debate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence has some work to do if he wants to be at the first GOP Primary Debate in Milwaukee next month.

All candidates have to meet certain requirements when it comes to the polls, fundraising and pledging in order to take part in the debate. Currently, Pence doesn’t meet enough of those requirements.

“I have no doubt we’ll be on that debate state and I can’t wait to get there,” he told Fox News Thursday. “Over the last week, we’ve been averaging about 1,000 contributions a day, so we think we’ll easily make it.”

Pence also defended his anti-abortion stance. He said he’ll always stand for the sanctity of life, and that not every republican candidate shares the same opinion.

“The future of this country is literally on the line,” said Pence. “I also think the future of the republican party is on the line.”

The first GOP Primary Debate is August 23