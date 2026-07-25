Peregrine Falcon ‘Moxie’ Found Following Disappearance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A beloved downtown Fort Wayne peregrine falcon is back.

Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center says “Moxie” has been found after going missing earlier this month from her longtime nest atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

21 Alive News says supporters recently spotted Moxie perched near the PNC Center, and experts believe she was simply spending time away with her longtime mate, “Jamie.”

The pair has raised more than 30 chicks over the past 14 years, though this year’s nesting season was unsuccessful.