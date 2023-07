FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are conducting a death investigation.

Police responded to a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning from a passing motorist in the 4200 block of Lower Huntington Road regarding a vehicle on the side of the road that appeared to have been in a crash.

An officer located the driver unconscious and not breathing and initiated CPR. Medics later arrived and pronounced the driver deceased.

No other details have yet been released.