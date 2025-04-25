Staying Fit On Vacation

NATIONAL, (WOWO) — Vacation is often a break from our normal routines, but that doesn’t mean you need to let it derail your fitness.

You can avoid packing on the pounds by some simple tactics according to the TOPS Club.

First – choose what you consume wisely.

Look for healthier snack alternatives and limit alcohol.

Then – remember that all things are fine in moderation.

You can save money and calories by having breakfast in rather than going to a restaurant or fast food and include things like whole grain cereal and fresh fruit.

Finally – keep moving.

If the place you’re staying has a gym, a morning or evening workout can help and also – plan physically active things to do throughout the day.

You’ll be having so much fun it won’t feel like exercise