WOWO Legend Ron Gregory Dies at 77

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Former afternoon and evening host and WOWO Legend Ron Gregory has passed away in Fort Wayne at the age of 77.

He came to WOWO in March of 1973 and quickly established himself as one of Fort Wayne’s very own. Gregory combined a sharp wit, a keen sense of humor and genuine good nature to truly make his listeners smile and laugh, feeling more like they were spending time with a friend than just listening to the radio.

Across the years, Ron Gregory’s smooth delivery and genuine love for broadcasting made him an icon and truly a Legend of WOWO. His listeners remember meeting him in public and recall how friendly he always was.

We at WOWO are grateful for the legacy that Ron Gregory built, and we will miss him. Please share your thoughts and memories below. Join us throughout the day today and Monday on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee as we pay tribute to our friend, colleague and WOWO Family member, Ron Gregory.