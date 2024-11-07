Driver booked for OWI after van crashed into vacant building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police say the driver who caused a crash that pushed a van into a vacant building Wednesday was drunk.

24-year-old Shivam Patel was arrested for operating while intoxicated after police were dispatched to a traffic accident shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Patel lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked van on Maumee Ave., pushing it into an unoccupied building.

Patel was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was transported to jail after treatement.