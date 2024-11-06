Police Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Suspect’s Truck

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Sheriff‘s Department is seeking the public’s help in gathering information on a recent theft from an area construction site.

Sgt. Adam Griffith says the theft happened in early October at a construction site in northern Allen County.

Griffith says the suspect’s pickup truck, entered the site and was later seen leaving the area with a stolen 2023 Kubota skid loader on its trailer.

The department is looking for any tips that would help investigators identify the owner of the truck and the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or using the P3 app.