DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A former teacher at Garrett High School is accused of catfishing underage girls on Snapchat.

Back in May, 37-year-old Brody Dixon was arrested for possession of child porn. Now, Dixon faces a total of 12 felony charges.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that police found videos and images in Dixon’s iCloud account depicting children engaging in sexual activity. He also allegedly had Snapchat conversations with two girls in their mid-teens.

Court records show the girls did share nude photos and videos, but Dixon was using an alias that appeared to be a younger male.

Dixon is charged with three counts of child exploitation, eight counts of possession of child pornography and one count of vicarious sexual gratification with a victim younger than 16 but older than 13.