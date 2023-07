PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday in Paulding County.

Police say shortly after 7 p.m., 25-year-old Eathon Michael Miller from Ney was traveling northbound on CR 179, south of SR 637, when he ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.