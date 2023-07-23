Fort Wayne police investigating early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was left in life-threatening condition after a shooting Sunday morning.

Police were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Hoagland Avenue regarding a shooting. They located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later identified as being in life-threatening condition.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the P3 Tips app.