FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A police pursuit Friday morning ended in a crash into another car and a fire hydrant on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say the chase began just before 11 a.m. It lasted less than 10 minutes, but the intersection was briefly closed due to small flooding from the fire hydrant.

Three suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.