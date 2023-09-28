Police Responded To Robbery In New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – Police responded to an armed robbery at the Check-Into-Cash on Lincoln Highway West in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, it was around 12:40 p.m. when a man entered the business and demanded all the cash from the drawers.

The suspect then grabbed the money and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities say they do not know if the suspect is armed, as no weapon was physically scene.

Witnesses desribed the suspect as a black man, around 25-years-old, and is approximately 5’7″ tall and 150 lbs. He was wearing a black hooded sweathshirt, dark sweatpants, a black mask and dark glasses.

New Haven Police, with the help from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, checked the area on foot with a Police K-9 and by air with a drone but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are asking if anyone has information to contact the New Haven Police Department or Crime Stoppers.