Police Say Passenger Arrested After Suspected Meth Found During Airport Screening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man is facing felony charges after authorities say suspected methamphetamine was discovered during airport security screening Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the airport in Evansville, Indiana when agents with the Transportation Security Administration flagged a passenger during routine screening.

Investigators say the passenger, identified as 38-year-old Steven McKeethen, appeared evasive when agents attempted to search near his inner thigh.

Troopers say the man was detained while authorities conducted a further search. Officers say they located a sock containing several baggies filled with a white substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with a glass pipe.

Authorities say McKeethen was taken into custody and now faces felony drug charges.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to confirm the substance found during the screening.