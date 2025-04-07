Police Standoff Friday Afternoon Ends With One Person In Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police were called just after 9-30 Friday morning after a man reportedly vandalized a car and then threatened the homeowner while brandishing a knife in the 800 block of Cedar Ridge Court on the city’s north side.

Police identified him as 38-year-old Mitchell Skelton and located him at a home in the Hickory Hill Addition.

It was there that he refused to come out and held police at bay for about 5 hours.

He surrendered at about 3-PM without further incident and was taken to the Allen County Jail on multiple charges