April 7, 2025
Local News

Police Standoff Friday Afternoon Ends With One Person In Jail

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police were called just after 9-30 Friday morning after a man reportedly vandalized a car and then threatened the homeowner while brandishing a knife in the 800 block of Cedar Ridge Court on the city’s north side.

Police identified him as 38-year-old Mitchell Skelton and located him at a home in the Hickory Hill Addition.

It was there that he refused to come out and held police at bay for about 5 hours.

He surrendered at about 3-PM without further incident and was taken to the Allen County Jail on multiple charges

Related posts

One dead, Kosciusko County road closed for investigation

Darrin Wright

Fort Wayne man wanted in connection with Thanksgiving shooting

Brooklyne Beatty

VA to host community town hall Aug. 23

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.