Michigan Man Arrested After Pursuit In Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — It was just after 6:00 Saturday when a Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a motorcycle being driven recklessly in front of Fremont High School.

The deputy stopped the rider who hit the gas and took off as the officer approached – starting a high-speed chase that took several laps in and around Fremont before the cyclist tried to lose police in Pokagon State Park.

20-year-old Anthony David Cerget was caught on a trail near CR 500 North and was taken to jail on charges of Felony resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

Additional charges may be forthcoming according to officials who say Cerget posted bond and was released.