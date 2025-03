INDIANA, (WOWO) — Recently released Census Data shows that in the past five years, Allen County has seen a 3.6 percent growth in population and now stands at just under 400,000 residents.

In contrast, Blackford County has seen an exodus of nearly 2.5 percent, with just 11,800 residents.

Counties in Northwest Ohio saw little change with exception of Williams County which has lost about 1.5 percent.

Adams, DeKalb, Whitley, and Wells Counties all saw growth in excess of 2 percent.