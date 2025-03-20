March 20, 2025
Indiana News

Proposed Fire Station In Elkhart May Be On Hold

by David Scheie0

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — Elkhart’s nearly $9 million plan to relocate Fire Station 6 faces concerns about possible contamination at the proposed site.

City Councilman David Henke raised issues over its proximity to the Lane Street Groundwater Contamination Site, an EPA-recognized superfund site.

Henke called for further investigation before spending more than $800,000 on the land, warning that building without confirming safety could endanger firefighters’ health.

He also voiced concerns about foundation cracks allowing gas intrusion, similar to issues at the Elkhart Clinic.

Related posts

USW 1999 President: “Trump and Pence are trying to take credit for jobs that weren’t going anywhere”

Kayla Blakeslee

Indiana Man Faces Underage Sex Charges in Orlando

Kylie Havens

Purdue Extension Experts To Meet With Distressed Farmers

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.