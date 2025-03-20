Proposed Fire Station In Elkhart May Be On Hold

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — Elkhart’s nearly $9 million plan to relocate Fire Station 6 faces concerns about possible contamination at the proposed site.

City Councilman David Henke raised issues over its proximity to the Lane Street Groundwater Contamination Site, an EPA-recognized superfund site.

Henke called for further investigation before spending more than $800,000 on the land, warning that building without confirming safety could endanger firefighters’ health.

He also voiced concerns about foundation cracks allowing gas intrusion, similar to issues at the Elkhart Clinic.