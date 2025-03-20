Transgender Bill Regarding Sports

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — A bill that would ban transgender women from playing women’s college sports is being reviewed at the Statehouse.

It’s been getting looked at this week by the Senate’s Education and Career Development Committee. It’s known as House Bill 1041. The author of it, Republican State Representative Michelle Davis, says the bill protects women and the integrity of women’s sports, by putting that ban into Indiana law in case anything changes with the NCCA or at the federal level in the future.

Elle Patterson graduated from Tri West High School. She testified Wednesday about playing volleyball at San Jose State in California on a scholarship and discovered that one of her teammates was transgender. That player was on scholarship, but Patterson says she was told there was no scholarship money for her.

“HB 1041 needs to be passed to protect bodily privacy, competitive fairness and ensure women’s safety,” said Patterson to the Committee. Patterson has returned to Indiana and is now playing volleyball at IU Indy. She said there needs to be a definitive line when it comes to athletics.

A woman from Bloomington, Beth Clawson, also spoke to the Committee. She is against House Bill 1041.

“I am here to talk to you as a parent of three children, one who happens to be transgender,” said Clawson.

She says her transgender child is growing up in a world where she can’t do the activities that she wants to do, whether because she doesn’t feel safe or she’s not allowed to.

The Committee only heard testimony. No vote was taken.