Powers Hamburger Reports Broken Window

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Powers Hamburger in downtown Fort Wayne was forced to remain closed for some time before reopening after they found a window at the restaurant had been smashed in.

Officers responded to Powers around 9 a.m. after an employee called to report the damage.

Powers has security footage from the incident that shows glass and debris at the location, as well as surveillance footage that captures the suspected vandal in the act.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Saturday when the suspect was seen pacing and then throwing a large object at the building.

The Fort Wayne Police Department does not currently have a suspect in custody.

They say the suspect was seen wearing light-colored pants, a light hoodie, a dark jacket and a blue backpack.

Anybody with information can contact the FWPD.