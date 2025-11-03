Bipartisan Push Grows to Abolish Death Penalty in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Efforts to abolish the death penalty in Ohio are gaining momentum, highlighted by bipartisan support from former legislators who originally helped enact the law.

Senate Bill 133, sponsored by Senators Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) and Stephen Huffman (R-Tipp City), would end capital punishment in Ohio while maintaining sentencing options of life without parole or parole eligibility after 20 years.

In a show of unusual bipartisan agreement, 27 former lawmakers from the 114th General Assembly — which passed Ohio’s current death penalty statute in 1981 — sent a letter supporting the repeal. The lawmakers cited concerns including racial and geographic disparities, high costs, and the risk of wrongful convictions.

“When those responsible for our current capital punishment system say it must go, our state lawmakers must listen,” said Sean McCann, policy strategist for the ACLU of Ohio.

Antonio emphasized that the death penalty has failed as a deterrent for violent crime and prolongs suffering for victims’ families through lengthy appeals. A 2014 study cited in the bill indicates that at least 4.1% of death row inmates are likely innocent, and polls show that a majority of Ohioans support ending executions. Antonio has introduced legislation to repeal the death penalty every session since 2011.

Meanwhile, opponents are seeking ways to resume executions, including House Bill 36, which would authorize nitrogen hypoxia, a method first used in 2024. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost argues that delays in executions dishonor victims’ families and jurors.

Ohio has not carried out an execution since 2018. If SB 133 passes, the state would join 23 others that have abolished capital punishment.