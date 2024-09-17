Prairie Heights students suspended for making threats

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – LaGrange County police are releasing more information about a threat that was made toward Prairie Heights High School over the weekend.

Police were alerted to the threat on Saturday. Law enforcement has identified and addressed the juveniles responsible for making the threats. Those students have been expelled, and the criminal investigation remains active.

While it has been determined that there was no immediate threat to students and staff, police will maintain an increased presence at the school as a precautionary measure.