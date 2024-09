INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) – U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind., is leading the Indiana gubernatorial race with less than 50 days until Election Day, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters, conducted earlier this month, shows that over 45% support Braun for governor in November.

Braun announced his candidacy in December 2022 and is running with Micah Beckwith, a local pastor and podcast host, as his running mate.