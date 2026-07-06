President Trump Marks America’s 250th Birthday with Patriotic Celebration in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP): President Donald Trump marked the nation’s 250th Independence Day celebration Saturday evening in Washington, D.C., delivering remarks honoring America’s history, military veterans, and the country’s founding after severe weather temporarily delayed festivities on the National Mall.

Storms moving through the area prompted officials to evacuate portions of the National Mall for approximately two hours before celebrations resumed.

During his speech, Trump recognized several military veterans, including World War II veterans and a Vietnam veteran who became one of the first Black officers to lead a U.S. Army Special Forces team in combat. Historic American flags were displayed throughout the event, including flags associated with President Abraham Lincoln, the Wright brothers, and other significant moments in U.S. history.

Calling the nation’s semiquincentennial “one of the most joyous and glorious milestones of all time,” Trump praised America’s history and resilience.

“We will always be on top,” Trump told the crowd. “We will never let our country fall. We will always be the best.”

The president also discussed several policy priorities, including election security legislation known as the SAVE America Act, support for the Second Amendment, and opposition to communism. He briefly joked about the possibility of serving a third presidential term before returning to remarks honoring what he called America’s “greatest generation.”

Saturday’s celebration featured musical performances, including Lee Greenwood performing his signature song, “God Bless the USA.”

The event was part of nationwide celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Weather Impacts Celebrations Across the Country

Extreme heat and severe weather affected Independence Day events in several cities across the eastern United States.

Storms forced organizers to cancel or delay celebrations in Hartford, Connecticut, as well as Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Temporary evacuations were also ordered during events in Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., while some cities adjusted fireworks schedules to accommodate changing weather conditions.

Despite the weather, thousands gathered in Washington after the storms passed to enjoy the evening festivities.

Americans Celebrate Historic Milestone

Communities across the country marked the nation’s 250th birthday with parades, fireworks, ceremonies, and special events.

In New York Harbor, dozens of tall ships sailed past the Statue of Liberty accompanied by military aircraft flyovers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and visiting aircraft from France.

At George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia, new Americans took the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony.

In Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776, visitors gathered despite the heat to celebrate the nation’s founding while also attending FIFA World Cup festivities taking place in the city.

Across the country, Americans celebrated the historic anniversary with family gatherings, community events, and fireworks displays, despite record-setting temperatures in many locations.