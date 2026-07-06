Fort Wayne Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting on Southcrest Road; Two Juveniles Injured

The Lead Off

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home in the 6000 block of Southcrest Road early Monday morning.

Two juveniles inside the residence were injured and taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Multiple FWPD units, including homicide detectives and crime scene investigators, are involved in the ongoing investigation.

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police are investigating an early morning shooting in which a residence was struck multiple times and two juveniles inside were injured.

Initial police response

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:00 a.m. on July 6, 2026, to reports of gunshots fired in the 6000 block of Southcrest Road.

When officers arrived, they located a residence that had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire. Investigators also found several shell casings in the roadway near the home, indicating shots were fired outside the residence.

Victims located and medical response

Officers made entry into the residence and located two juvenile occupants who had sustained injuries during the incident.

Both juveniles were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police reported their conditions as serious but not considered life-threatening.

Investigation and evidence collection

The Fort Wayne Police Department initiated a full investigative response following the scene assessment. Detectives, crime scene technicians, and the FWPD Air Support Unit were requested to assist with the investigation.

Officials said the Homicide Team is also involved in the case due to the nature of the shooting and the injuries reported. Investigators remained on scene collecting evidence and canvassing the surrounding area for potential witnesses or additional leads.

Public assistance sought

FWPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Tips can be submitted through the following channels:

Fort Wayne Police Department: 260-427-1201

Crime Stoppers: 260-436-7867

P3 Tips mobile app

Police did not immediately release information regarding possible suspects or a motive.

Next steps

The investigation remains active as detectives continue to process evidence, review leads, and gather information from the surrounding neighborhood. Additional updates are expected as the case develops and more details are confirmed by investigators.

The Takeaway