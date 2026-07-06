Extreme heat boosts crop growth but increases weed and livestock pressures

The Lead Off

Extreme summer heat is creating both benefits and challenges for Indiana farmers as crops and livestock respond to rising temperatures

A Noblesville farmer says corn and soybeans are thriving, but weed control and animal care require constant attention

Farmers across the state are adjusting daily operations to manage heat impacts on agricultural production

NOBLESVILLE, IND. (WOWO) Extreme summer heat across Indiana is creating a balancing act for farmers working to keep crops and livestock healthy during peak growing season.

Farmers tell WISH TV that while high temperatures can support crop development, they also bring added challenges that require constant monitoring and adjustments in the field and on the farm.

Crops responding to heat and moisture conditions



Seventh-generation farmer Adam Sheller of Sheller Farms in Noblesville says current conditions are generally favorable for corn and soybean growth.

“Right now, as far as the crops go, they’re kind of loving this weather,” Sheller said. “They love the heat. There’s this unit called ‘growing degree days,’ and we’re hitting right now, which is very good for the corn.”

He said moisture levels have remained supportive of crop development, contributing to rapid plant growth during this part of the season.

Weed pressure increases during growing season

While crops benefit from heat, Sheller says weeds also thrive under the same conditions, creating additional management needs.

“We’re kind of just managing weed control and pressures right now,” Sheller said. “Trying to continue to gain that optimal yield.”

He said weeds compete with crops for nutrients and moisture, which can reduce overall yield if not controlled.

Sheller also noted that uneven field conditions following earlier rainfall have contributed to patchy growth in some areas.

Livestock care shifts during extreme heat

In addition to crops, Sheller Farms manages dairy goats, beef cattle and show pigs. He said livestock care becomes more intensive during periods of high heat.

“You have to have water,” Sheller said. “We water daily — a lot of them are on automatic waterers now — and just trying to not do a lot with the animals.”

He said most animal handling is done during cooler morning or evening hours to reduce heat stress.

Seasonal management and crop protection



Sheller said farmers also adjust long-term field management practices during the summer months, including fungicide applications aimed at protecting crops from disease pressure.

He said these treatments help prevent pathogens from impacting plants early, allowing them to reach full yield potential later in the season.

The Takeaway