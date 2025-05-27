Purdue University To Hold Public Hearing On Proposed Tuition Changes

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — The proposal includes no base tuition increase for Indiana residents at the main campus and regional campuses, but nonresident and international students at regional campuses will face a 3% per-year tuition increase.

Differential fee changes at the main campus will address increased costs in specialized programs, while tuition increases at regional campuses will support the operating budget.

Public comments can be made in person or submitted in writing, with a deadline of May 29th for speakers to notify the university.