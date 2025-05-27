May 27, 2025
Fake Social Media Post About Roundabout Plan Debunked

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The Facebook post, from an account impersonating INDOT, announced the supposed new roundabout and created quite a stir in the community.

WSBT spoke with Councilman Aaron Mishler, who said a number of citizens tagged him in the post on Thursday morning.

That post detailed months of construction on the already busy road to install the traffic circle, which was completely fake.

Mishler called this an excellent example of why people need to check where they get their information from.

