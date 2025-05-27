Fort Wayne Woman Gets Prison Time For Fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman from Fort Wayne was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after she pled guilty to committing wire fraud.

The Department of Justice said 26-year-old Dashane Hamlet-Davis falsely claimed gross income for a business that did not exist when she applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

She claimed that she was the sole proprietor of a retail business when in reality, no such business existed.

Part of her punishment includes being ordered to pay more than 23-thousand dollars in restitution to the Small Business Administration.