April 2, 2025
Indiana News

Purdue’s New Presence In Indy

by Network Indiana0
(Photo Supplied/Purdue University)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University celebrated what they call their “growing presence in Indianapolis” with today’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Academic Success Building.

Purdue President Mung Chiang; Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, and other city leaders and dignitaries spoke at the event, which was held at the Indiana Historical Society in downtown Indianapolis.

With construction set to begin later this month at the corner of Michigan and West streets, the Academic Success Building will comprise 15 floors and 248,000 square feet.

Related posts

Indiana September Revenue Report Outpaces Estimates

WOWO News

Official memorial fund for fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz

Ian Randall

Sen. John McCain has passed away at age 81

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.