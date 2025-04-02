Purdue’s New Presence In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University celebrated what they call their “growing presence in Indianapolis” with today’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Academic Success Building.

Purdue President Mung Chiang; Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, and other city leaders and dignitaries spoke at the event, which was held at the Indiana Historical Society in downtown Indianapolis.

With construction set to begin later this month at the corner of Michigan and West streets, the Academic Success Building will comprise 15 floors and 248,000 square feet.