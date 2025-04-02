April 2, 2025
Local News

Project 216 And Food Insecurity

by Network Indiana0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Project 216, a nonprofit organization based in Fort Wayne, says they are working to combat food insecurity by providing nutritious meals to those in need.

This year, Saint Francis University Student Government has sponsored over 28,000 meals to be distributed globally.

Each meal box contains rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and vitamin powder, with volunteers packing approximately 216 meals per session.

The upcoming packing event at Saint Francis University is scheduled for today, where volunteers will work together to pack meals for those facing food insecurity.

