Rain Possible This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Some showers and thunderstorms are possible in Indiana this upcoming weekend.

“It is something we will need to monitor because this appears to be a stronger system than the ones we’ve seen here over the last month or so,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan says the system of showers and thunderstorms is supposed to move in Saturday and stick around into Sunday.

“Some severe weather could definitely arrive. We are looking at the southwest, maybe into the Ohio Valley and lower into the Mississippi Valley,” said Ryan. He also said they’ll be monitoring that as the days get closer and the details become more clear.

He’s also urging you to watch out for some strong and gusty winds that can come along with these types of systems. Then there’s the drought that’s been going on across Indiana.

“Across the state, we are down about five to seven inches of rain and we’re just not going to see that amount of rainfall anytime soon. I would expect the drought conditions to continue. I wouldn’t say they are worsening, but likely not improving either,” said Ryan.

More than half of Indiana is dealing with drought in some form or fashion with 2.5% in extreme drought. When extreme drought occurs, there are major crop and pasture losses along with possible water shortages and restrictions.

High temperatures across Indiana will be in the 70s all week long, says Ryan.