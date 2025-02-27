February 27, 2025
Red Cross Invites Community to DAT Training Bootcamp

by Alyssa Foster0
(Photo Supplied/American Red Cross)

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – March is Red Cross Month, and you’re invited to help make a difference.

March has been celebrated as Red Cross Month since 1943, highlighting the importance of the Red Cross and its volunteers.

This March, you’re invited to volunteer with the Disaster Action Team, assisting families impacted by disasters such as home fires. They’re hosting a DAT training bootcamp at Fortify Life in Auburn on Saturday, March 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The session will equip volunteers with the necessary skills to respond in the aftermath of a disaster.

No experience is required for the training. More information can be found on the Red Cross website.

