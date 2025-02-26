Rolls-Royce Contract Countdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Union workers at Rolls-Royce in Indianapolis are nearing a key deadline as their contract expires Wednesday night.

Last week, UAW Local 933 members voted 99.5% in favor of a strike. The union, representing over 800 workers, already has picketing plans in place and is pushing for a five-year deal.

Their biggest demand? Ending a tiered pay system that locks workers into different wages and benefits based on seniority, with no way to move up.

“It’s unfair,” says powerhouse engineer Travis Riddle. “We do the same work, we should get the same pay.”

The union is also pushing for wage increases, protection from outsourcing, and a better profit-sharing system.

Workers say they’re proud to build equipment for the U.S. military but believe Rolls-Royce, which made nearly $1.4 billion in profit in the first half of 2024, can afford to pay them fairly.

UAW President Shawn Fain is set to rally with members Tuesday, and the company has yet to comment on negotiations. Local 933 hasn’t gone on strike since Rolls-Royce took over the plant in 1995.