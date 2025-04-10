Registration Open For IU Fort Wayne’s ‘Kids College’

Registration is now open for IU Fort Wayne’s “Kids College.”

It’s designed for students entering 6th, 7th and 8th grades, providing a look into various healthcare fields and allowing students to participate in interactive learning experiences, explore college life and discover future career paths.

Kids College will run on the IU Fort Wayne campus daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. from July 14 through 18.

It’s being offered to middle school students at no cost, though space is limited.

