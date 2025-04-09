Richard Allen Videos Released

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO) –Convicted Delphi murderer Richard Allen’s interviews with police in October 2022 have been released to the public for the first time. The exhibits include phone calls Allen made to his family, discussions about his background and the events of February 13, 2017.

Allen appeared cooperative at first but became guarded when investigators started treating him as a suspect in the Delphi murders.

He denied any involvement and eventually ended the interview, expressing frustration with the investigators.