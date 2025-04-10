Vaccination Clinic Set as Measles Cases Rise to Six in Allen County

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Six cases of measles have been confirmed in Allen County according to the Department of Health. Four of the overall total are in unvaccinated minors, two of them are in adults with undetermined vaccination status. All six cases are connected to each other according to officials.

Super Shot and The Allen County Department of Health will offer a free walk-in vaccination clinic this week at 1515 Hobson Road. The hours are:

Thursday April 10 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday April 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday April 12 from 9 a.m. to noon

Measles symptoms often appear 7 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, though some might appear sooner. A red, blotchy rash is typically the most visible symptom, and that appears three to five days after exposure.

Symptoms include:

Rash

High fever

Sore throat

Small white spots inside cheeks

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider immediately. Those with concerns about possible exposure can contact the Allen County Department of Health at (260) 449-7556.

Measles is spread when someone who is infected sneezes or coughs, sending droplets into the air. It can lead to serious problems, particularly in children younger than 5. Effects of measles include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), severe hearing loss and even death.

The Health Department offers vaccines for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases at its Medical Annex, 4813 New Haven Ave. Appointments can be made at (260) 449-7504.

Information about measles is available on the Indiana Department of Health website, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).