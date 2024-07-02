July 2, 2024
APNational News

Rep. Doggett first Democrat to call for Biden to step down

by AP News0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House Democratic lawmaker has become the first in the party to publicly call for President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for president, citing Biden’s debate performance failing to “effectively defend his many accomplishments.”

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas said in a statement Tuesday that Biden should “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.”

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Doggett said. “Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so.”

Related posts

Pelosi: House ‘will proceed’ to impeachment of Trump

AP News

IPFW economist will challenge Senate leader David Long in GOP primary

AP News

Man curses police, shoots Indiana officer’s home

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.