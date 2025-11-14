Residents Slam Google’s Diesel Generator Plan at Fort Wayne Public Hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A packed auditorium at Ivy Tech’s Coliseum Campus on Thursday night sent a loud and clear message to state regulators: deny Google’s request for expanded emissions and equipment at its Fort Wayne data center.

21-Alive reports that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) held a public hearing as it considers whether to approve a permit allowing significantly more diesel generators, cooling towers, and diesel fuel storage tanks at the tech giant’s Adams Center Road site, where construction has been underway for over a year.

For nearly three hours, residents stepped to the microphone—many accusing both IDEM and Google of failing to keep the community informed about the project.

“Many of us asked for a public meeting,” said community activist Kimberly Koczan, noting a meeting would have allowed questions and answers. “Instead, we got a hearing where no one talks back. If no one is responding to us, we can’t fight for our community’s best interest.”

Speaker after speaker repeated the same plea: “Deny this permit.”

Some residents expressed skepticism that their input would sway the state’s decision, with one resident pointing to political pressure to position Indiana at the forefront of the AI and data-center economy.

Koczan questioned Google’s environmental approach, saying the company has promised innovation but is relying on outdated technology. “They said they’d be innovative… and they’re giving us 100-year-old solutions,” she said.

Despite the large turnout, more than 20 people were unable to speak due to time limits.

IDEM officials declined to comment following the hearing. The agency will continue accepting public feedback through Monday but has not given a timeline for when a final decision on the permit will be made.