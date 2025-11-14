Rokita Launches Labor-Trafficking, Immigration Investigations in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is expanding state investigations into labor trafficking and immigration-related activity in Fort Wayne, announcing Thursday that his office has issued new civil investigative demands to multiple organizations and local government agencies.

Speaking at the Allen County Courthouse, Rokita said labor trafficking involving undocumented immigrants has become “far too common” in communities across Indiana. His office has issued subpoenas to employers and nonprofits experiencing increases in migrant arrivals.

In Fort Wayne, Rokita confirmed his office has sent investigative demands to Amani Family Services, Catholic Charities, and Amazon, citing their work with undocumented immigrants. He said Amani has already provided an initial response and expressed willingness to cooperate.

According to 21-Alive, Rokita also announced he is examining whether Fort Wayne is following Indiana’s 2011 anti-sanctuary law, which requires local governments to cooperate with federal immigration officials. He pointed to Fort Wayne’s appearance on the website of the national nonprofit Welcoming America, which lists communities with programs and policies supportive of immigrants. Rokita said the designation “raises questions” about whether the city’s enforcement policies align with state law.

“We are not accusing the city government of Fort Wayne of any wrongdoing,” Rokita said. “We are seeking information to determine whether or not that’s the case.”

His office has also sent civil investigative demands to the City of Fort Wayne and Welcoming America. Assistant Chief Deputy Blake Lanning said investigators are seeking information about local law-enforcement policies and how city officials interact with federal agencies.

In response, the City of Fort Wayne issued a statement rejecting the suggestion that it is a sanctuary city.

“We are reviewing the information the attorney general’s office sent us and will fulfill our legal obligations. We are not a sanctuary city and have never been one,” the statement read.

The city also clarified it does not hold the “Certified Welcoming” designation referenced by Rokita. Officials said that designation applies to Allen County government, not the City of Fort Wayne.

The investigations are ongoing.