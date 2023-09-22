Reward Offered For Fugitive Man Accidentally Set Free

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WOWO) – The U.S. Marhsals Service is offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of murder suspect, Kevin Mason.

Mason was arrested on September 11th for murder in Minnesota and was released two days later by accident.

He was set free because of a clerical error. The two clerks at the jail have since been fired.

This week police arrested Desiree Oliver who they believe picked up Mason from the jail on September 13th.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently pursuing multiple leads.