September 22, 2023
UAW Expands Strike To 38 GM, Stellantis Plants

by Josh Williams0
Courtesy-Fox Business

The United Auto Workers announced on Friday that will expand its strike to 38 GM and Stellantis plants.

Union President Shawn Fain during a Livestream said that they will expand its strike that has been, until today, limited to just three plants.

The Union boss says Stellantis and General Motors have rejected several of their proposals.

Fain is calling all of the part distribution plants to stand up and strike at noon.

The strike now expands to 38 locations across 20 states and includes all 9 regions of the UAW. The Fort Wayne General Assembly plant is not included in this strike.

